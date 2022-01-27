New Web Security Research from Reblaze Reveals Most Organizations Still Aren’t Prepared to Effectively Defend Against Increasingly Common Types of Attacks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reblaze , a leading cloud native, fully managed application security solution provider, today announced the results of the “2022 State of Web Security Survey,” a global survey of 300 security professionals, to better understand how organizations are approaching web security as we enter a new year. Commissioned by Reblaze and conducted by Global Surveyz, the research focused on the greatest threats organizations faced last year, and their strategies for 2022.

“The number and types of cyber threats we detect today is unprecedented in terms of both scale and sophistication,” said Ziv Oren, CEO of Reblaze. “Unfortunately, it seems that many organizations have fallen behind in maintaining effective defenses. For example, although attack bots are used in multiple types of cyberattacks, half of the security professionals that were surveyed admitted that they didn’t know the extent of bot activity in their applications, and of the remaining respondents, most of them underestimated the scope of the threat. Clearly, organizations that can’t fully detect hostile activity also cannot block it. The good news is that most of the respondents also have plans to modernize their security tools and strategies, with strong growth predicted across several technology categories, especially in cloud-based security that’s built on high visibility capabilities and machine learning and AI.”

Key findings include:

The Most Common Attack of 2021 was DDoS: DDoS was the most common attack in 2021, with 50% of respondents reporting DDoS attempts. For most regions, SQL injection was next at 38%, and ransomware was the third most common attack at 29%. However, in the US there is a more severe ransomware problem, and 40% of the US respondents were targeted by ransomware attacks in 2021.

To download a full copy of the report, visit https://welcome.reblaze.com/2022-state-of-web-security-survey/ .

Survey Methodology

The 2022 State of Web Security survey was conducted by Global Surveyz and commissioned by Reblaze. Respondents included 300 security professionals ranging from CISOs and CIOs to professionals working in Information Security, DevOps and DevSecOps teams from organizations of all sizes throughout the US, EU, and APAC.

About Reblaze

Reblaze is a cloud-based, fully managed security solution provider for sites, web applications, services, and APIs. Its unified and proprietary technology solution is fully integrated with AWS, Azure, Google, and Digital Ocean, and combines Machine Learning, adaptive threat detection, and dedicated Virtual Private Clouds to protect client assets from Internet threats. It offers next-gen WAF, autoscaling DoS/DDoS protection, Bot Management, API Security, CDN integration, real-time traffic control, and more via its intuitive web-based management console. Biometric human detection and Behavioral Analysis identifies and blocks even sophisticated modern bots that mimic human actions and can evade traditional bot mitigation solutions. In addition to its international partner network, Reblaze has offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel.