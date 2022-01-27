Castellum, Inc. Announces Q4 Record Revenue

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that it generated approximately $9.5 million in unaudited revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. On an annualized basis, Castellum is now running at an approximately $38 million rate, an all-time high for the Company. The Company expects to release fully audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021, in March 2022.



“Our revenue continues to move higher through a combination of accretive acquisitions and organic growth,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum . “Revenue grew in Q4 due to the small acquisition we completed, getting a full quarter of contribution from our SSI and Merrison Technology subsidiaries, and from adding some additional organic business to the Company. The future looks equally bright as we plan to close the acquisition we recently announced, make additional acquisitions, continue to execute on our organic growth strategy, and prepare the Company to be uplisted.”

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development. The Company recently announced its latest letter of intent to acquire an East Coast government contractor with over $4 million of revenue - http://castellumus.com/ .

