SelectHealth Achieves 5-Stars and Member Experience Market Leadership with Decision Point

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions (“Decision Point”), an innovator in providing member engagement management solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today that SelectHealth – Intermountain Healthcare’s nonprofit insurance division serving more than 900,000 members across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada – has achieved a 5-Star rating for its Medicare plan and attained the #1 ranking for member experience in its service area. Member experience is measured in the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Provider and Systems (“CAHPS”) survey, covering areas such as member access, doctor satisfaction and health plan satisfaction.

SelectHealth’s holistic population health program is focused on early detection of member experience, satisfaction, quality of care and clinical risk in order to deliver targeted, proactive, relevant, interventions designed to focus on a member’s areas of greatest need, and in a manner that addresses their specific barriers to engagement.

Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, Decision Point helps SelectHealth predict each member’s healthcare journey, and pinpoint’s members that would benefit most from SelectHealth’s impactful interventions. Decision Point’s predictive analytics identifies member risk across a variety of disparate areas, including satisfaction, access, compliance with evidence-based guidelines, and utilization, which enables SelectHealth to proactively evaluate each member’s needs across a broad spectrum and provide support to members that need the most help.

Mr. Saeed Aminzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Point said, "We are proud of the team at SelectHealth for their accomplishments and grateful to continue to be a part of their journey. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to holistic member engagement shows through the high quality of care delivered to their membership.”

David Lemperle, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, VP, at SelectHealth said, “Leveraging our information assets to improve the quality of care and overall experience for our members is critical to the mission at SelectHealth. Decision Point’s ability to predict the entire member journey has helped us to implement strategies that support our goals.”

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com.

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 900,000 members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible, SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of our members and the communities they serve. In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and SelectHealth is a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Plan.

Year-after-year, SelectHealth is rated as Utah’s top HMO plan by state and national organizations, receiving top scores in both member satisfaction and clinical performance. For details, visit selecthealth.org.

