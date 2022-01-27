Virtru Names Matt Howard as Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a leader in data protection and inventor of the open Trusted Data Format (TDF) standard, today announced that Matt Howard has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.



Howard brings more than 25 years of marketing and business strategy to Virtru and will direct the company’s go-to-market strategy with a focus on the acceleration of enterprise customer growth, brand building, product marketing, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of Virtru’s developer ecosystem.

Prior to Virtru, Howard served as SVP and CMO at Sonatype where he designed, built, and led global marketing and demand generation for a pioneer in software supply chain management and DevOps automation.

“Matt has an impressive track record of delivering rapid growth for software companies, and we are delighted to welcome him at this pivotal time for Virtru,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “On the heels of our recent $60M growth funding announcement and with Matt’s leadership, we are poised to define the market for Zero Trust data access and make TDF the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Matt’s expertise and passion for this space are undeniable: His marketing leadership will help us amplify Virtru’s story in a powerful way.”

“To get the full benefit of Zero Trust security, organizations are beginning to understand the critical need to protect not just identities, devices, networks, and applications; but also the most valuable asset of all — the data,” said Howard. “I’m looking forward to working with John and the Virtru team to establish ourselves as the data-centric pillar inside of the $60B Zero Trust security market.”

Howard is a graduate of The George Washington University and holds an MBA from George Mason University and an advanced degree in Innovation Management from University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. He has also co-founded, developed, and successfully sold two software companies, as well as spearheaded sales and marketing efforts at Groove Networks (acquired by Microsoft) and USinternetworking (acquired by AT&T).

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control, everywhere it’s stored and shared. Virtru is trusted by more than 7,000 global customers to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy .

