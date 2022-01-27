Edmund Optics® Named a Laser Focus World Top Photonics Technology Pick for Achromatic Singlet Lens

BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is pleased to announce that its TECHSPEC® Achromatic Singlet Lenses were named one of Laser Focus World's top photonics technology picks of 2021.

TECHSPEC® Achromatic Singlet Lenses correct for chromatic focal shift by making use of a unique lens geometry rather than two distinct materials. These achromats are manufactured from Zeonex E48R substrates and feature diamond-turned aspheric profiles. These singlet lenses outperform traditional achromatic doublets by a factor of three and plano-convex (PCX) singlets by a factor of nearly 40, in terms of chromatic focal shift, making them ideal for broadband focusing applications as well as ultraviolet (UV) applications where optical cement is undesired.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

