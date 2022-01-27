BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is proud to announce that it was voted first place for Vision Systems Design's Reader's Choice Awards in the Machine Vision Lenses category. These new awards feature 16 product categories and aim to provide educated opinions about the vendors that serve the machine vision industry.

Edmund Optics prides itself on over 20 years of experience designing, manufacturing, and delivering optical lens assemblies for a wide range of machine vision applications in many industries. With three design centers around the globe, 170,000 imaging lenses produced each year, and over 1.7 million imaging lenses sold, Edmund Optics is honored to be recognized as a key vendor by and for the machine vision industry.

To learn more about the award, the categories, and nominees, visit www.vision-systems.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

Related Images











Image 1: Edmund Optics® Voted 1st in Machine Vision Lenses for Vision Systems Design's Reader's Choice Awards





Edmund Optics prides itself on over 20 years of experience designing, manufacturing, and delivering optical lens assemblies for a wide range of machine vision applications in many industries.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment