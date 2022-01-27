Intellezy Introduces Unique Virtual Live Training Series

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellezy, a consulting firm with a focus on organizational change management consulting, L&D (learning and development) services, and staff augmentation, has launched a new customized, private virtual live training (VILT) program.

Intellezy's industry-leading VILT sessions are the most cost-effective way to provide customized training within an organization. As compared to in-person sessions, a larger number of employees can participate in virtual training, and Intellezy's unique platform monitors employee progress and mastery of the material. Participants have the same face-to-face, engaging interaction and direct connection with instructors as they would with on-site training, including participation in both collaborative group training and hands-on workshops.

The Intellezy Limelight program allows a "sneak peek" into the company's VILT via a complimentary, live virtual training session. Limelight is designed for companies seeking results-driven virtual small group training or private classes and looking to experience the proven Intellezy offering. As with the full VILT program, Limelight classes are led by Subject Matter Experts with deep experience on the most popular business applications, including Microsoft training.

Andrew Wight, CEO of Intellezy, shared how Intellezy's offering was developed: "We recognized there was a lack of private, customized virtual training for small to medium-sized groups, and we looked to fill that gap. We developed our unique program based on the input of our clients. The call was for completely customizable training, as generic training doesn't work for technical skills like M365 and Google Workspace - every company uses those tools differently. So, our team developed a program with the most robust option available in the market. We are proud to be leading the industry with our unique offering of virtual training."

ABOUT INTELLEZY

Intellezy is the results-driven accountability partner for organizations that aim to ensure technology investments have the best chance for adoption and success. The company's team of skilled experts provides forward-thinking organizational change management consulting services. To support the change process, Intellezy's learning & development (L&D) team, with its wide range of award-winning products and customized services, drives toward lasting and successful adoption. For more information, visit www.intellezy.com or call (781) 224-1113. Follow Intellezy on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Pamela Dumont

VP of Sales & Marketing

pdumont@intellezy.com

781-295-1408

Related Images











Image 1: Intellezy Limelight





The Intellezy Limelight program allows a "sneak peek" into the company's VILT via a complimentary, live virtual training session.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment