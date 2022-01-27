Coveo Named Gold Medalist in 2022 SoftwareReviews Enterprise Search Data Quadrant

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced it has been recognized as a gold medallist and leader in the 2022 Enterprise Search Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group . The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities and emotional sentiment.



SoftwareReviews named Coveo a Gold Medalist as it received a 8.7 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Quality of Features and Product Strategy & Rate of Improvement were two of the strongest capabilities associated with Coveo. Coveo also secured the top satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing vendor capabilities and product features including:

Ease of customization

Vendor support

Breadth of features

Ease of IT administration

Ease of implementation

Business value created

Coveo also received the highest score in the report for Emotional Footprint with a score of +94. Emotional Footprint metrics include:

Clients friendly policies

Performance enhancing

Saving time

Reliability

Unique features

Generosity

Transparency



The Emotional Footprint makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it is the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users’ point of view.

“We are honored to be recognized as a gold medallist in the 2022 Enterprise Search Data Quadrant,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “The success and satisfaction of our customers is incredibly important to everyone at Coveo. It is rare to see such positive terminology used when talking about a software or technology company. We are grateful to partner with the best organizations from around the world to make best-in-class customer and employee digital experiences.”

Download the full report .

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com .

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

