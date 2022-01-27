New First Orion Survey Evaluates Retail Shoppers’ Communication Preferences and How it Impacts Brand Loyalty

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication solutions for enterprises, today announces the findings of its 2022 Retail Industry Report that explores consumers’ preferences when communicating with retailers. First Orion surveyed more than 5,000 U.S. mobile subscribers in late 2021 about the brands they interact with, their perceptions of those brands based on calling behavior and their overall communication preferences.



The survey results indicate that 54% of consumers prefer a phone call over messaging for urgent matters, a 25% increase from a survey conducted in early 2020. In addition, 43% of respondents prefer speaking with a live person over the phone when resolving a retail shopping issue remotely.

Retailers utilize multiple methods when reaching out to customers regarding general matters such as company updates, advertisements, deals and offers. However, email/mobile app (40%) and phone calls (37%) were the two most favorable methods survey takers said they wanted brands to use.

"Knowing which communication channel consumers prefer and when to utilize them is vital information retailers can use to increase engagement with customers," said Sherri Schwartz, CMO at First Orion. "Retailers using phone calls in situations such as deliveries and customer services inquiries can improve productivity and increase customer engagement through the use of the readily available Branded Communication technology."

Three out of five people (60%) surveyed have missed a call from a retail store because they did not recognize the number that was calling. Additionally, nearly two-thirds (64%) of consumers said they would consider choosing a different retailer/brand if they properly identified themselves during an incoming call. Getting consumers to pick up the phone is a problem that goes beyond the retail industry. A recent survey found that 90% of people are uncomfortable answering an unidentified call, which can be attributed to consumers in the U.S. receiving around 110 billion scam calls in 2021.

First Orion’s Branded Communication solutions equip businesses with technology to deliver their name, number, and reason for calling. For retailers specifically, branded calling has increased contact rates by 40% while dropping decline rates by 50%.

To access the full Retail Industry Report, visit firstorion.com/retail-industry-survey-report.

About First Orion

First Orion provides true digital call experiences for the world’s leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps developers. The company’s Branded Communication Solutions – INFORM® and ENGAGE® – allow businesses to brand their outbound calls while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. First Orion’s Communication Protection Suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers. Processing more than 100 billion calls annually, First Orion powers digital call experiences for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Boost Mobile networks along with Fortune 500 brands, PrivacyStar®, and other mobile apps. For more information about the ISO certified company, visit www.firstorion.com.

Media Contact:

Uproar PR for First Orion

Rachel Gunia

Rgunia@uproarpr.com