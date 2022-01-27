Ideal Image Continues Nationwide Growth with Entrance into Los Angeles

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, today announced its expansion into the Los Angeles market, introducing its first aesthetic clinic in Woodland Hills. The new clinic is located in Westfield Topanga & The Village at 6320 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Suite 1623, Woodland Hills, California.



With over 150 aesthetic clinics in North America and two recent successful clinic openings in San Diego last fall, Ideal Image is rapidly expanding with a focus on California. Los Angeles-area residents can now invest in their health and confidence with affordable full-service skin, face and body aesthetic treatments from the largest network of doctors and medical professionals in the industry.

Ideal Image clients have access to Aesthetic Consultations from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in a clinic. Aesthetic Consultants are just a click away through the company’s revolutionary direct-to-consumer tele-aesthetic platform, and are available to discuss client needs and to help develop a contact-free, personalized treatment plan designed to deliver results clients can see and confidence they can feel.

"We are changing the face of aesthetics – taking it from being mostly known for being available on Rodeo Drive and making it more accessible, affordable and effective than ever before. We are pleased by the strong demand for our services across the country and look forward to providing our newest clients in Woodland Hills with personalized aesthetic services,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Our commitment to the California market is crucial to our growth plans, and we expect to announce shortly additional locations in L.A. as well as San Francisco and Sacramento.”

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. Further, Ideal Image clients can access attractive pricing through a Lifetime Guarantee Membership, which includes Botox at $8.90 per unit, free treatments and exclusive VIP discounts, as well as some of the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting fat reduction and skin rejuvenation.

“We believe everyone has the right to look and feel their best and most confident,” said Ideal Image Chief Medical Officer Deanne Mraz Robinson. “Ideal Image has an outstanding team of experienced medical professionals ready and excited to help clients achieve a look they love with effective skin, face, and body treatments and natural looking results. We are passionate about results you can see and confidence you can feel.”

Ideal Image stands behind the belief that ‘confidence is the most powerful thing in the world – and the most beautiful.’ With this new opening, the trusted aesthetic company wants L.A. residents to have the “confidence to say yes to a better you, because you know you’re worth it. To look the way you want and love the way you feel, because how you look on the outside affects how you feel inside. After all, confidence changes everything.”

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.

Media Contact:

ICR

IdealImage@icrinc.com