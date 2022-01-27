Sugarlogix Announces Relaunch as NAMUH

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarlogix, a bioengineering company creating functional oligosaccharides with health benefits, today announced its corporate relaunch as NAMUH as a way to better reflect the company’s evolved mission of closing the nutritional gap between infant formula and human milk.



“When we started Sugarlogix, our business focused solely on technology development and nutrition ingredient development. But as we took a deeper look into the infant nutrition industry, we saw a bigger need and opportunity. We are evolving our business model to incorporate and formulate our ingredients made through our proprietary technology into premium infant formula. We are also changing our name to NAMUH, to represent our evolved product -- a precise reflection of human milk for babies,” said Chaeyoung Shin, Founder and CEO, NAMUH.

How NAMUH Technology Works

NAMUH’s proprietary technology allows them to recreate the fiber-equivalents of human milk, called human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), by yeast fermentation. Despite the fact that HMOs are the third largest macronutrient category in human milk (there are more of these HMOs than proteins in human milk), HMOs levels in current formulas are practically nonexistent, due to them being hard to source since they are uniquely found in human milk. NAMUH’s HMOs are structurally identical to those found in human milk and made in a food-safe and cost-effective way. The feature of HMOs in infant formula products is what makes infant formula products much more resembling human milk.

The Impact

Parents are often forced to choose between a great sacrifice for themselves and the nutrition their babies are receiving. With NAMUH’s new technology and infant formula, this will no longer be the case. There are over 900 studies comparing the effect of formula feeding to breastfeeding and over 40 diseases/developmental conditions have been associated with formula feeding. Because infant formulas’ nutritional value is currently very inferior to that of breast milk, WHO recommends breastfeeding for two years and the CDC for one year. For working mothers, breastfeeding is not something that may be as feasible.

“The NAMUH team has solidified a strong technical edge enabling unique and complete infant nutrition products that fill a gap in the market,” said Laura Smoliar, NAMUH’s lead venture investor and Founding Partner of the Berkeley Catalyst Fund.

About NAMUH

NAMUH is on a mission to close the nutritional gap between infant formula and human milk. The company provides parents with infant nutrition closest to breast milk at the molecular level, using only clean and thoughtfully-sourced human milk ingredients so parents can nourish their babies with confidence. This is made possible by NAMUH’s proprietary yeast-based technology to create human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), the critical missing ingredient, structurally identical to those found in breast milk. Powered by the clean HMOs and partnerships with premium protein/lipid players, NAMUH aims to exactly match the breast milk nutrient composition in their formulation.

Founded in 2016 and led by Co-Founder and CEO Chaeyoung Shin, NAMUH is headquartered in Alameda and is financially backed by 8VC, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, SOSV, and private investors. For more information, visit www.WeAreNAMUH.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

