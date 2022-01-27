Retail Business Services Earns Perfect Score for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has again earned the designation as a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the third year in a row.



“We’re incredibly proud to receive a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index again this year,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. “We have a deep focus on building a culture of belonging in Retail Business Services. Being a welcoming place where associates can bring their whole selves to work is core to who we are.”

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Retail Business Services joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. Retail Business Services’ efforts in satisfying CEI’s criteria earned a 100% ranking.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Nondiscrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Support of an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Retail Business Services

​Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

