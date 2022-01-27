Conduent Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process solutions company, today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Conduent joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.



“At Conduent, inclusivity is a core value of our corporate culture,” said Cliff Skelton, President and CEO of Conduent. “Our associates’ commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment continues to strengthen our company and its culture. On behalf of the entire Conduent team, we are proud to be recognized by HRC’s CEI reflecting Conduent’s collective progress toward delivering on its commitment to diversity and inclusion, while providing best in class service to our clients across the globe.”

As part of its commitment to workplace equality, Conduent advances its support for LGBTQ+ employees – and diversity in general – in many ways, including the company’s Employee Impact Group (EIG) program. EIGs are voluntary, employee groups that are organized around shared experiences or association to help contribute to a positive and supportive workplace.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Conduent for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

Conduent’s U.S. HRC accolade comes on the heels of the company also being named by HRC as one of the Best LGBTQ+ Places to Work in 2022 in Mexico through its Equidad MX program. This recognition reflects Conduent’s pledge for LGBTQ+ labor inclusion, measured in various areas including policies of non-discrimination, equity of employment opportunity, organizational commitment, and public commitment across its operations in Mexico.

The HRC’s CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities,

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families,

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

