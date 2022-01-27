Sunbridge Capital Partners Reduces Fees for the Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund in Celebration of Its 10-Year Track Record

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunbridge Capital is proud to announce the Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund (RIMIX) celebrated its 10-year track record effective December 2021 and received an overall four-star Morningstar Rating among 720 funds in the Diversified Emerging Markets category on its Investor Share class (RIMIX)[1]. Anindya Chatterjee, Chief Investment Officer, has been the lead Portfolio Manager on the strategy since its December 2011 inception. Effective upon the completion of the Fund's fiscal yearend (April 1, 2022), the Fund will reduce its management fee to 98 basis points (gross expense ratio will be 1.48% and 1.23% for RIMIX, CNRXY, respectively).

"For the past 10 years, it's been a pleasure managing money for our clients," said Chatterjee. "We are proud of our 10-year track record and the results we delivered."

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund (RIMIX) returned 9.22% annualized since Dec. 14, 2011, versus the MSCI Emerging Markets Index's 5.61%.[2]

"It's been satisfying that the core investment philosophy and process we developed in 2011 continues to endure. We are long-term investors, and it has been gratifying to see our core thesis play out over the same horizon," said Chatterjee.

Sunbridge Capital Partners launched in 2021 when Chatterjee purchased the rights to manage the Fund from Fiera Capital (formerly Fiera Capital Emerging Markets Fund). Fiera Capital purchased the rights to manage the fund from City National Rochdale in 2017.

"Over the last decade, I put my heart into managing this Fund. When the opportunity came to solely own the track record I spent a decade building, it was a no-brainer," said Chatterjee. "We are grateful for those who have put their faith in us to manage their money and feel a deep sense of accountability to our clients. In appreciation of this, effective April 1, 2022, we will reduce the management fees and total expense ratio. Our priority is delivering long-term returns to our clients and lower fees are a critical part of this."

Sunbridge Capital continues to build its team, bringing in top talent on the business side, hiring a Managing Director of Business Development and Director of Client Services. In December 2021, Sunbridge hired Kurt Graham as Managing Director of Business Development. Kurt brings over 20 years' industry experience, working with advisors, consultants, analysts, and key account professionals in the financial services industry. At Sunbridge, he will be responsible for leading the Firm's sales and distribution efforts. Prior to joining Sunbridge, he was a Senior Vice President of Business Development at Fiera Capital.

"It's an exciting time to be working for an investment management boutique with a wealth of knowledge in Emerging Markets and a strong desire to share our insights with investors interested in broadening their opportunity set," said Graham.

Kate Keenan joins Sunbridge as Director of Client Services. "Anindya's long track record and investment philosophy is compelling. I'm excited to join the team and build a successful business," said Keenan. Prior to joining Sunbridge, Kate was an Associate Director at GQG Partners. Kate earned her JD from Fordham University School of Law and earned her BA in Business Administration from Tulane University. Kate has eight years' industry experience.

"We have been fortunate to attract top talent as the core infrastructure of Sunbridge, enabling my research team and me to focus on investing and performance," said Chatterjee.

About Sunbridge Capital Partners

Sunbridge Capital Partners, a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is an independent asset management firm. Sunbridge Capital Partners provides institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth office clients with access to investment opportunities in Emerging Market Equities. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Sunbridge Capital Partners has offices in Hong Kong (SAR) and New York.

Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Sunbridge Capital Partners may be obtained at https://www.sunbridgecapitalpartners.com.

The Fund's investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus containing this and other important information can be obtained by visiting www.sunbridgecapitalpartners.com or by calling +1 (877) 771-7721. Read it carefully before investing. Mutual Fund investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund is distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating," is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive five stars; the next 22.5% receive four stars; the next 35% receive three stars; the next 22.5% receive two stars; and the bottom 10% receive one star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns; 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns; and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 25 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. With 1,420 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

Additional information about Sunbridge Capital Partners can be obtained from: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/312611.

For further information, contact Tahiti Roy, Head of Administration, troy@sunbridgecapitalpartners.com.

[1]Sunbridge Capital Emerging Markets Fund is among Funds in the Morningstar Diversified Emerging Markets funds derived from a weighted average of the fund's three-, five- and 10-year risk-adjusted returns as of 12/31/2021. For the three-year period, the fund was rated three stars out of 720 funds; for the five-year period, the fund was rated two stars out of 615 funds; and for the 10-year period, the fund was rated five stars out of 342 funds.

[2] As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Firm's one-year performance was -6.88%; five-year performance was 9.16%; and 10-year performance was 9.14%. Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month-end may be obtained by calling +1 877.771.7721.

Related Images











Image 1: Sunbridge





Company Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment