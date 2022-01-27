Blockchain-Based Antifragile Fund, BoCG Ventures, Names Serial Technology Entrepreneur Jade Charles to Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bothnia Consulting Group (BoCG) announces the appointment of Jade Charles to its board of directors. The addition of Charles further enhances the BoCG Ventures' board reach and impact following the announcement of recent appointments: Sperry CRE executive, Sam Suzuki as well as long-time philanthropist and former Nobel Prize recipient, Richard Walden.

Charles is currently the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Penumbra Labs where he works with tech companies and startups leveraging digital technologies such as blockchain, robotics, artificial intelligence, and fintech applications. As the lead technologist, he is responsible for technical advisory, due diligence, and prototype development of key intellectual property. Charles is a serial entrepreneur and technology veteran having held executive leadership positions spanning the past three decades. Charles previously held the roles of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Web Lead for FragMob, TextAmerica, PathConnect and has led social network initiatives for Jessica Biel (MTDN) and Bode Miller (SkiSpace). He attended the University of Hawaii School of Electrical Engineering as a Division I (D1) athlete, the highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the NCAA.

"Jade brings deep technical knowledge and experience in blockchain technology, mobile development, and web engineering that will challenge our team to be more innovative. As a board member, Jade will advise us on our overall innovation roadmap with specific attention on our global technology investments. His experience will help drive innovation but also deliver technology and finance transformation from the ground up," says BoCG Founder and Managing Director, Lyon Kassab. Charles will bring both his technical knowledge and startup investment expertise to better position BoCG Ventures for significant growth and scale amongst investment parties.

"Many business ecosystems will benefit from the BoCG Ventures model as blockchain-based systems become more prominent within companies and across markets. Having seen both successes and failures in developing new technology as well as emerging markets - the BoCG Ventures Ieadership team and their expertise in innovation development and management is mission critical for blockchain-based development. I am keen to leverage my experience and network to work with BoCG to accelerate the power that antifragile innovation can have across the globe," said Charles.

In addition to Charles joining the board, BoCG Ventures has recently on-boarded investors for their portfolio asset, Sansbank, of which Jade Charles will play an active role in its pilot development and commercialization activities. Funds will support new intellectual capital and technology development efforts for their early stage ventures.

About BoCG: BoCG Ventures is on a mission to create market-leading, antifragile brands.

For more information, visit: www.bothniaconsulting.com. To stay connected, follow BoCG on LinkedIn, Medium, and Twitter.

