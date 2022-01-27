Style.me to Enter the Metaverse With Wearable NFTs

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Style.me, the industry-leading 3D fashion technology company, has launched a new innovative offering that enables designers to become metaverse-capable creators. This latest step extends the company's solutions into the world of digital fashion and NFTs, building on its growing success in virtual fitting and styling.

Style.me mints and distributes fashion NFTs, allowing communities to wear, share and use these digital assets across the metaverse. Furthermore, the company provides partner brands with the capability of taking physical collections into the digital world via bespoke "phygital" experiences.

Metaverse projects will be able to use Style.me's plug-and-play solutions to make digital fashion accessible to their communities. Designers and brands will be able to create new experiences, such as virtual runway shows, exhibitions and live events.

Currently, utilities for fashion NFTs remain limited, and Style.me, with its 3D and AR technologies, is at the forefront of making digital fashion more accessible.

Rufus Parkinson, President of Style.me, said: "From day one, Style.me's goal has been to enable consumers to visualize and interact with fashion in the digital space. We can now use our proprietary technology to open up a new realm of user experiences and believe that digital fashion and NFTs are going to transform the industry."

Digital fashion is poised to see massive growth over the coming years alongside blockchain technology and the rapid rise of the metaverse. The luxury digital fashion market alone is set to grow to as much as US$20 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. Style.me has already seen tremendous demand for its products with usage up 386% over the past year, and this latest fashion NFT offering opens up greater opportunities for growth in digital fashion.

About Style.me

Style.me is a technology and content provider for digital fashion and NFTs. Enabling designers to become metaverse-capable creators, building unique phygital experiences for brands and making fashion accessible for metaverse communities. Its virtual fitting and AR solutions personalize and elevate the e-commerce experience for retailers. With its patented technology and expertise in AI, computer vision, clothing simulation and blockchain, Style.me is able to provide innovative solutions for digital fashion. For more information, visit https://style.me.

Media Contact

Rufus Parkinson

pr@style.me

