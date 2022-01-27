Blockchain Cybersecurity Firm Halborn Acquires Web3 Automation Startup

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halborn, an elite blockchain cybersecurity firm advising clients such as Terra, Avalanche and THORChain, has announced the acquisition of Abyss Consulting, a Web3 automation and rapid prototyping dev shop. The acquisition of Abyss has accelerated the launch of Halborn's new Research & Development division, Halborn Labs. By combining Halborn's end-to-end security services with Abyss Consulting's rapid prototyping, the company can now turn security product concepts into fully realized and market-ready tools.

"This acquisition fills a crucial puzzle piece required in our roadmap of building a portfolio of cybersecurity products and services dedicated to making the world of Web3 just a little more safer," said Rob Behnke, Co-Founder and CEO of Halborn. "We have prior experience working with the Abyss team and are excited to bring their Web3 expertise into the fold."

With this acquisition, Halborn's blockchain security team now features the added expertise of Abyss Consulting's custom automation services, including automated testing, custom workflows, and proprietary systems designed to reduce company overhead. Abyss Consulting Co-Founders Everett Carney and Sean O´Leary have been tapped to front-run Halborn Lab's product development and rapid prototyping units.

"The Halborn team are absolute rockstars in the world of blockchain and DeFi security," said Abyss Consulting Co-Founder Everett Carney. "We couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Halborn's elite ethical hackers and work together to create best-in-class security solutions to protect blockchain organizations from cyberattacks and vulnerabilities."

The acquisition is a first for Halborn, which has experienced rapid growth over the last year, taking on over 150 of the top blockchain organizations as clients and scaling its personnel at a remarkable 1,150% YoY growth rate. Steven Walbroehl, Halborn Co-Founder, CISO and blockchain security course author for SANS Institute, attributes their growth to the explosion of devastating hacks in the crypto space over the last year. "Blockchain organizations are under attack," said Walbroehl. "There's never been a more pressing need for advanced penetration testing, smart contract audits and the expertise of our elite ethical hackers."

Halborn is an elite blockchain cybersecurity firm founded in 2019 by ethical hacker Steven Walbroehl and growth hacker Rob Behnke. They provide end-to-end cybersecurity services, from advanced penetration testing to performing security audits of Layer 1 blockchain protocols including Solana, Cosmos and Substrate. They've worked with 150+ of the top blockchain organizations, including Terra, Avalanche, and THORChain. Halborn is a fully remote and global organization composed of 50+ of the best and brightest offensive security engineers in the world, working under the direction of co-founder Steven Walbroehl who holds numerous cybersecurity certifications, including CISSP, CEH, CRISC, CISM, OSCP, CCNA, and Six Sigma.

