Zignal Labs Narrative Intelligence Cloud Now Available Through TextOre GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextOre, a company that transforms open source information into defense, policy, and commercial insights, announced today it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). Through the new contract, federal government agencies can now procure narrative intelligence technology and services from Zignal Labs.



Since 2000, TextOre has helped organizations navigate the overwhelming sea of open source information that exists in the information environment. The company leverages Chinese and Russian language-enabled SMEs, as well as AI- and ML-enabled technologies like Zignal Labs’ Narrative Intelligence Cloud, to help U.S. government agencies discover and assess emerging threats and opportunities.

“The ability to transform publicly available information into actionable insights enables U.S. government decision-makers to see around corners and anticipate and mitigate adversarial threats,” said Dr. Robert Stewart, CEO at TextOre. “This new GSA award, and our partnership with Zignal Labs, makes it easier for the federal government to access the intelligence they need to achieve their most critical missions.”

U.S. national security, civilian agencies, and academic research centers already use Zignal’s narrative intelligence technology to analyze foreign adversary influence campaigns, protect public officials and critical infrastructure, and inform government policies.

Unlike industry-standard solutions, Zignal uniquely provides detection, analysis, and assessment capabilities within a single, integrated platform. Zignal’s narrative autodetection technology moves beyond keyword-based alerting to capture trending online narratives in their infancy, and warns government agencies to malign influence operations before they result in offline impact.

“With the information ecosystem evolving more quickly than ever, it is critical for the U.S. Government and our Allies to have the ability to navigate and mitigate narrative-borne threats at speed and scale,” said Alex del Castillo, Chief Revenue Officer at Zignal Labs. “By combining Zignal’s powerful technology with TextOre’s analytical prowess, this new contract streamlines intelligence, information operations, and strategic communication efforts toward great power competition.”

The Zignal Narrative Intelligence Cloud is available through TextOre’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract No. #47QRAA22D003H. For more information about TextOre and Zignal Labs, please visit www.textore.net and www.zignallabs.com .

About TextOre

TextOre provides open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions to federal agencies with deep expertise in Chinese and Russian geopolitics, influence and interference operations, leadership and organization tracking, and geospatial and network analysis. Our language-enabled subject-matter experts (SMEs) exploit social and edited media, state-of-the-art technologies, and advanced analytics to find and synthesize relevant intelligence for clients in Law Enforcement, Defense, and the Intelligence Community.

For our commercial clients, we deliver OSINT-based business insights, competitive intelligence, due diligence research, and political risk analysis focused on protecting and advancing brand, reputation, leadership, products, and services. Serving as an additional strategic voice, we help clients anticipate problems, see around the corner, and take advantage of opportunities ahead of the competition.

About Zignal Labs

Zignal’s Narrative Intelligence Cloud analyzes billions of digital stories in real time to help customers discover and manage the narratives that can help or harm them. Used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations, Zignal’s natural language processing and machine learning algorithms identify risks and opportunities as they emerge, providing insight into how to contend with the narratives that matter. Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, Synchrony, Prudential, and The Public Good Projects.