Millennium Systems International Appoints Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the leader in beauty and wellness technology solutions and creator of the award-winning Meevo 2 salon and spa software platform, and partner Serent Capital welcome Tim Price as CRO and Blake Carter as CFO, effective immediately.

Tim Price joins MSI as an expert in venture-backed, high-growth technology and SaaS companies with over 30 years of experience building and operating high-performance teams resulting in multi-million-dollar revenue increases. He has served as a sales leader for several extremely successful organizations, including infoGROUP, Accela, and Smarsh.

Blake Carter has helped transform organizations across multiple industries and improve their profitability throughout his career, including financial leadership positions at Gold's Gym, Michaels Stores, and most recently ExamSoft, a SaaS company, where he served as the Head of Finance. Blake also holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA from Columbia University.

"The additions of Tim and Blake to our Executive Team are critical to helping Millennium Systems International continue to be the industry leader in salon and spa software," says John Harms, Founder and CEO of MSI. "Our company has lofty business goals and product development initiatives, and these critical hires position our company to exceed these objectives while delivering on our promise to our customers to be more than just a software company."

The appointments of Tim and Blake come at an exciting time for MSI. In September 2021, the company brought on Serent Capital as a partner to position MSI for accelerated growth and product innovation. It also announced several significant industry partnerships, including integrations with Vish and CareCredit, and later received a U.S. Patent for its Convobar® technology.

For more information on Millennium Systems International, their Executive Team, and Meevo 2, please visit: https://www.millenniumsi.com/.

About Millennium Systems International

Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry, built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption. The award-winning Meevo 2 platform is a true cloud-based, all-in-one solution for growth that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.

Press Contact

Millennium Systems International

pr@millenniumsi.com

