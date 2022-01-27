Rental Market Tightens in Q4 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condominium apartment rental transactions dipped in Q4 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year. This drop was due to an even greater year-over-year decline in the number of units available to rent. Following tightening rental market conditions, year-over-year growth in average rents accelerated into the double digits, as rents moved closer to pre-pandemic peaks. A summary of Q4 2021 results are as follows:



Total Q4 2021 condo rental transactions amounted to 10,820 – down 13.9 per cent year-over-year.

There were 16,972 units listed for rent – down by 48.9 per cent compared to Q4 2020.

The average one-bedroom condo apartment rent was $2,099 in Q4 2021, representing a 13.7 per cent increase compared to the same period 2021.

Over the same period, the average two-bedroom condo apartment rent increased 12.6 per cent to $2,763.

“The lack of housing inventory is not just an issue for the ownership market in the Greater Toronto Area. After a relatively brief pandemic-induced blip in rental supply, available rental listings have declined. This has made it more difficult for would-be renters to find a place to live – essentially you can’t rent what isn’t available. By extension, the lack of inventory has also resulted in increased competition between renters, pushing average rents higher,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

“Demand will increase as both immigration and temporary migration into the GTA picks up over the next year. Both sources of population growth result in more demand for rental accommodation. In the absence of a marked increase in the supply of rental units, expect average rents to trend further upward in 2022,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

TRREB will be releasing its latest Market Outlook and Year in Review report on February 3rd. The report will contain information on the rental market, including polling results based on responses from investor-owners of condominium apartments.

Rental Market Summary: Fourth Quarter 2021 Apartments All Bedroom Types

Bachelor

One-Bedroom﻿﻿

Two-Bedroom

Three-Bedroom Listed Leased Leased Avg. Rent Leased Avg. Rent Leased Avg. Rent Leased Avg. Rent Q4 2021 16,972 10,820 392 $1,718 6,169 $2,099 3,968 $2,763 291 $3,679 Q4 2020 33,187 12,567 483 $1,437 7,274 $1,845 4,526 $2,454 284 $3,176 Yr./Yr. % Chg. -48.9% -13.9% -18.8% 19.6% -15.2% 13.7% -12.3% 12.6% 2.5% 15.8% Townhouses All Bedroom Types

Bachelor

One-Bedroom

Two-Bedroom

Three-Bedroom Listed Leased Leased Avg. Rent Leased Avg. Rent Leased Avg. Rent Leased Avg. Rent Q4 2021 1,443 808 5 $1,694 77 $1,929 362 $2,569 364 $2,949 Q4 2020 1,643 724 4 $1,800 88 $1,891 311 $2,410 321 $2,800 Yr./Yr. % Chg. -12.2% 11.6% 25.0% -5.9% -12.5% 2.0% 16.4% 6.6% 13.4% 5.3%

FOR THE FULL REPORT, CLICK HERE.

