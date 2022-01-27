Core Launches Field-First App Made for Foreman and Crews: ‘Crews by Core’

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core , the web and mobile construction management system created to support the global construction workforce, today announced the launch of the Crews by Core App for foremen. Specifically targeting foremen, this new app combines task and crew management in one centralized place saving time and cutting stress in the field. Free to download, Crews by Core arms users with everything they need to manage the job their way and is available on both iPhone and Android devices.



"I've been watching and working with the Core team from the beginning and it's refreshing to see how much they listen and want to learn the difference between the trades and what we want in the field," said Bob Figone, General Superintendent at Build Group .

Since the New Year, the app has been adopted by more than 500 construction companies across the US. Workers cite the app’s ease of use, ability to share tasks with subcontractors and teams along with key features such as real-time status updates, daily progress reports, punch lists and messaging. Acting as a single source of truth, Crews by Core, made for foremen and their crews, reduces miscommunication between the field and office and enables workers to collaborate with a new level of transparency and trust. With the push of a button, foremen can easily assign tasks and punch lists, add photos of completed work, follow jobsite and crew progress in real-time, and chat with their team to ensure everyone is aligned.

“Construction foremen and crew members have one of the most important jobs in the world, they are the heroes leading the build of our bridges, roads, schools, homes and neighborhoods —it’s obvious we need to arm them with the tools they want to get the job done their way,” said Di-Ann Eisnor, CEO and co-founder of Core. “Significant time is wasted on over-complicated software, scheduling delays, manual reporting and redundant communication systems—it's one of the most frustrating and pervasive issues in the field. The Crews by Core app solves the challenges around task management, communication and workflow allowing them a quick and easy way to get work done faster and on their terms.”

The features of the app make work better for the entire crew — with everything needed to manage the job:

Quick and easy to download/set-up feature: Foremen create team/company, crews receive invites and assignments to begin collaboration

Assign, track and report on tasks and progress in real-time

Chat and collaborate with field, office, subs and vendors even if they don’t have the app

Share punch lists, status and job photos with your whole crew

Create automated daily reports

Track progress and workload of the whole crew in real-time

Get alerts if your crew is blocked

Manage across multiple projects

"My Tasks" for crew members show only things they need to work on making it simple for each worker to track and update

Available in English, Spanish and Portuguese



Mike O'Brien, Core Advisor and former Senior Vice President at Turner Construction Company also commented, "One thing I learned from all my years at Turner is the importance of field-first technology. Core gets that and I am excited to advise them."

Eisnor added, “Success on the job depends on the success of the entire crew. We’re making technology that brings the whole team together so they can collaborate and stay on schedule like never before.”

ABOUT CORE

Core is a web and mobile construction management system created to support the global construction workforce. With a wide range of services, Core acts as a single source of truth by connecting the field, office, subcontractors and owners in one centralized place to streamline the entire workflow and help everyone stay on schedule. Core’s Crews by Core App is made specifically for foremen and crew members and combines task and crew management with key features such as real-time status updates, daily progress reports, punch lists and messaging. The Crews by Core app makes work better for the entire crew — saving wasted time with everything needed to manage the job together.

Core is a seed stage company created to support the 180,000,000 people in the global building trade workforce. Investors include Streamlined Ventures, NFX, Google Ventures and Yes VC. They are working with 500+ companies across the US, Japan and Brazil, including some of the world’s largest contractors. Core is co-founded by Di-Ann Eisnor (Waze), Gene Gutnik (Google), Jenny Austin (Waze) and Erik Klein (PayPal, Dropbox).

To find out more, visit the Core website, crews.bycore.com and follow the conversation on social media Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

