Gwinnett Technical College Students Awarded Scholarships As Part of CleanSpark’s Community Commitment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, has established a scholarship at Gwinnett Technical College for five students seeking an associate degree in the computer sciences program (computer programming, cybersecurity, game development, networking specialist, and website development and design).

The CleanSpark Scholarship for Technological Innovation covers full tuition and books for five students. Students were awarded the scholarship during their 2021 winter break. Cybersecurity student Macy Bazzell was one of the five students selected for the scholarship.

“Continuing my education is my highest priority,” said Bazzell. “The CleanSpark Scholarship for Technological Innovation from the Gwinnett Tech Foundation will increase my ability to continue my education past the associate degree and allow me to continue to seize opportunities and expand my knowledge set. I hope to use my skills to advance myself, as well as others, while putting a little bit of good into the world.”

Gwinnett Technical College is a state-of-the-art institution with almost 13,000 students enrolled across two campuses and a 95.4% job placement rate. There are more than 140 degree, diploma and certificate programs. It has served students for more than three decades and was designated a Military Spouse Friendly® School once again for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“We were elated at the news that CleanSpark was interested in supporting our computer sciences program,” said Dr. D. Glen Cannon, Gwinnett Technical College President. “The technical skills acquired in our computer science associate degree programs prepare students for meaningful and lucrative careers in any industry. We appreciate CleanSpark and their recognition of our commitment to building a sustainable, qualified workforce and were compelled to invest in our students and college.”

The scholarships were granted as part of CleanSpark’s commitment to partnering with the communities it operates in. The company has two mining operations in the Atlanta suburbs, including one in Gwinnett County. CleanSpark expects to invest $145 million in capital improvements and jobs at its Norcross facility in Gwinnett County over the next five years.

“We’re always looking for ways to be good citizens in our communities,” said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford. “The county has been so welcoming to us, so we wanted to give back and support the industries we believe in. We look forward to seeing what our scholarship recipients accomplish in the years to come.”

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

About Gwinnett Technical College

Gwinnett Technical College, one of Georgia’s largest technical colleges, is committed to delivering relevant knowledge to meet the workforce training needs of its community. The College offers more than 140 associate degree, diploma, and certificate programs and hundreds of seminars, workshops, and courses providing specialized training. Gwinnett Tech is Gwinnett County’s largest corporate training provider and serves residents and businesses in north Fulton County. Gwinnett Technical College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award the associate degree. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call for questions about the accreditation of Gwinnett Technical College. In addition, some college programs hold separate licensure or accreditation status with appropriate agencies. For more information, visit GwinnettTech.edu. A unit of the Technical College System of Georgia.

