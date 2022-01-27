A key nomination: Claude Adrien Noël takes on the COO spot at Prehos

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prehos, an innovative paramedical technological solutions provider, announced today that Claude-Adrien Noël, an internationally renowned science and technology entrepreneur, has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.



“We are thrilled to have a manager of Claude Adrien's caliber to join our team,” said Christian Chalifour, the Founder and President of this Quebec-based SME, which has become a world leader in its field. “His global contacts, innovative spirit, visionary leadership and business development and support skills will help us to manage growth in both the Canadian and international markets. Our entire team is thrilled to have him on board! “

Noël has built up broad experience during his three decade long science and technology sector career. This includes a range of fiber-optics related managerial and executive mandates in France, China, Japan, and Quebec, including a stint at CorActive, a specialty fibers manufacturer.

Noël, who is a physicist by training with an entrepreneurial mindset and innovative approach, has supported a range of start-ups and SMEs in developing and improving management structures and processes, in achieving their full potential, and in conquering international markets.

“I've always had a keen interest in new technologies, and I believe that as a company, you have to generate innovation to grow!” said Noël. “Prehos solutions help to greatly improve the condition and management of our aging population. The company deserves to be better known outside of Canada. It is a great honor to join a team that has a mission to help improve the health system, pre-hospital emergency care and paramedicine services.”

ABOUT PREHOS

Prehos, which has been headquartered in Quebec City since 2015, is an innovative cutting-edge technological solution provider in the field of pre-hospital emergency care, home care, community paramedicine and planning and management of patient and inter-establishment transport. The team, which is highly-focused on keeping ahead of fast-changing paramedicine clientele needs and demands, has developed proprietary technological solutions to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

SOURCE:

Prehos | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

MEDIA CONTACT:

My-Le Nguyen | Fernandez Public Relations | my-le@fernandezcom.ca

C. 438-830-5452

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99c03fe5-8722-4bb5-b9d3-7ed424dbe381