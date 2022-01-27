Junk King Reigns as #1 Rated Junk Hauling Franchise

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junk King, the nation's number one junk removal brand and the greenest junk hauling business in the market, enters 2022 on the heels of an unprecedented year of growth, and Q1 is heating up to be another big win for the franchise.

"Junk King wrapped 2021 with just over $100 million in revenue. What does that mean? Broken down, it's a 25% YOY increase and 40% system-wide growth across the U.S. That's a lot of junk and a significant impact on the environment and local communities," said Michael Andreacchi, co-founder and CEO of Junk King Systems, LLC.

The customer-centric franchise prides itself on its unparalleled service and its goal to keep 60% of all materials it collects out of landfills, repurposing materials, and recycling as much as it can. Junk King's extra-large trucks — which are 20% bigger than their competitors' — also work to decrease the company's carbon footprint while saving customers money at the same time.

This year's explosive growth is due to Junk King's superior teamwork and logistics infrastructure. Junk King is a franchise "system" and is focused on giving back and building up partners (that's how Andreacchi likes to refer to franchise owners). For its innovative processes, Junk King was just awarded a coveted Franchise Innovation Award for the "Most Innovative Consumer Self-Service Tools."

"In 2021, we added 20 new locations and 72 new trucks to our lineup, putting today's total at 501 in our fleet. We have a stellar and committed team, and we plan to do even more for the environment and the economy this year, " said Andreacchi.

Junk King was granted 13 new industry awards in addition to earning repeat honors on top franchise and business lists. In addition to its innovation recognition, Junk King has been named to Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, recognizing the smartest-growing companies out there.

For more information about Junk King, please visit www.junk-king.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities: www.junk-king.com/franchising/.

About Junk King

Junk King is a white-collar business management franchise in a blue-collar industry, with company operations showing more than 15 years of sustainable growth. The company is firmly entrenched as the second-largest and fastest-growing player in the junk removal industry. Junk King launched its franchise in October 2009 and has awarded more than 145 new franchises across the United States and Canada. Junk King has a flexible, easy-to-scale model with a quick start-up and few fixed costs. The company has also expanded into the dumpster sector, offering additional services and revenue streams to franchisees. To learn more about Junk King, please visit www.junk-king.com.

Press Contact: junk-king@mbpconsultants.com

Related Images











Image 1: Junk King









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment