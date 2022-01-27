Peapod Digital Labs Earns Top Score in LGBTQ+ Equality Index

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, has received a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the third year in a row. This annual assessment measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.



“We’re honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization that prides itself on creating inclusive cultures,” said Deanna Morgan, Manager of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging at Peapod Digital Labs. “This award represents so much important progress; however, there is and will always be work to do to ensure that all employees feel included and have a sense of belonging. In this ever-changing virtual world, we are constantly evolving so that we may continue to earn this score for years to come.”

“We are currently building out PDL’s first Inclusion Network for LGBTQIA+ Employees and Allies called PridePod,” said Chase Wiggs, president of the newly-founded employee resource group. “I am very excited to help create a safe space for our LGBTQIA+ employees, as well as bring in programming—such as our International Pronouns Day Speaker—that will help build education and awareness about the LGBTQIA+ community.”

PDL joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei .

