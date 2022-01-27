Jersey City, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey City Personal Injury Firm Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, is pleased to announce a $900k settlement secured on behalf of an injured slip and fall accident victim. This top slip and fall lawyer in Jersey City negotiated $900,000 after a slip and fall accident at a convenience store. The client was an innocent victim, who slipped on liquid that had pooled on the ground inside the store, reinjuring a preexisting back injury that required repeat surgeries, in addition to shoulder surgery.

https://thenewsfront.com/jersey-city-personal-injury-firm-brandon-j-broderick-secures-900k-settlement-for-personal-injury-client/