Parsons Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Equality Index

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Rights Campaign has recognized Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) with a perfect score on their 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for active support and inclusion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community. The company’s efforts in exceeding all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.



"At Parsons we live by our values, beginning with putting our people first,” said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons. “People first means the welfare of our employees drive, our corporate purpose, mission, and decisions – creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed and encouraged to provide their perspectives, honor their unique voices, and be their authentic selves.”

The CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The results of the 2022 CEI demonstrate how 1,271 U.S.-based companies promote and advance LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., and inclusion in workplaces abroad.

“A culture rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion encourages authenticity,” said Paul Walker-Lanz, president of Parsons’ LGBTQ+ employee business resource group (EBRG) PRIDE Alliance. “Receiving a 100 on the CEI is a historic achievement and a testament to the collaborative and agile nature of our dedicated Parsons colleagues; it is a tangible example of our quest to deliver a better world and establish an environment where our employees – from all backgrounds – can jointly create the future.”

Parsons is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and continually works to achieve equity and equality through its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council. In addition to the PRIDE alliance, the company leverages six other employee resource groups to drive inclusion and equity across its global, ethnically diverse workforce. The company has been recognized as a leader in LGBTQ+ rights by the Human Rights Campaign since 2019.

Read more about Parsons' core value of diversity at https://www.parsons.com/careers/company-culture/

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global security, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com