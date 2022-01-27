Sonatype Exceeds $100M in ARR, Names First President as Demand for Software Supply Chain Management Soars

FULTON, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced it has joined the ranks of the world’s most successful companies and surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company also announced the appointment of Alex Berry as its first president, further positioning Sonatype to play a pivotal role in the booming global software development market.

This news follows a year of record growth for Sonatype, including:

Its largest new business quarter ever in Q4 2021

200+ new team members added in 2021, with 250+ more expected in 2022

350+ new logos welcomed in 2021

The successful acquisition of MuseDev

Expanded developer-first features and its full-spectrum Software Supply Chain management platform

40,000+ packages flagged as suspicious or malicious by Nexus Intelligence

11 billion artifacts analyzed in Nexus Lifecycle

1.7 billion vulnerabilities identified in Nexus Lifecycle

143 billion proxy artifacts scanned in Nexus Repository Manager

“Over the past year the market recognized the importance of software supply chain management — and saw the need to solve the really hard problem of how engineering teams can balance speed, quality, intelligence, and security at scale. This is exactly what Sonatype has focused on since its founding,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. “As the world takes notice of our mission to empower every engineer with information to solve these hard problems, adding Alex to the team was the logical next step in our evolution. His experience with high-growth companies and history of building cloud organizations made him the perfect fit to elevate Sonatype even further. “

Berry is an award-winning executive with more than 20 years of experience transforming and growing global businesses, taking organizations from $30 million to over $1.3 billion. As Sonatype continues to expand its cloud offerings, his remarkable history of operational excellence across all SaaS business functions at companies like Vector Solutions, Syniti and Neustar will be an unrivaled asset. Berry’s teams have sold and delivered more than $10 billion in cloud-based and enterprise software solutions.

“There is a massive market opportunity for Sonatype in 2022 and beyond, as businesses are faced with a growing threat to their software development lifecycles,” said Berry. “Sonatype invented componentized software development and then software supply chain management. The company is applying that expertise to provide organizations with the intelligence and accuracy needed to build high-quality, secure software that delivers real business value. I’m honored to join Wayne and the Sonatype team on this exciting journey.”

Empowering Developers with Intelligence to Scale Security, Quality and Innovation

The recent Log4j 0-day security crisis, dependency confusion attacks, and last year’s SolarWinds attack, have highlighted how critical it is for companies to understand their software supply chain from the get-go.

Sonatype’s full-spectrum software supply chain management platform enables its customers to rapidly create, deploy, and maintain innovative software at scale. By identifying critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reporting results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them, Sonatype creates a seamless system that helps developers focus on innovation.

“We’re constantly evolving our products to meet the needs of growing engineering teams and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. It's how we were the first company with a firewall that stops open source vulnerabilities from entering a developer’s ecosystem and the first company to detect counterfeit and malicious code injections into open source software supply chains,” said Brian Fox, CTO and co-founder of Sonatype. “Our products don't just help push security left or put security in the hands of the developer. What we’re truly trying to do is make the lives of developers and every member of an engineering and security team, a little easier.”

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the full-spectrum software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.

Attachment