Fuwai Central China Cardiovascular Hospital Becomes First to Offer Advanced Robotic Treatment for Heart Rhythm Disorders in Central China

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announces that Fuwai Central China Cardiovascular Hospital has become the first in central China to establish a robotic electrophysiology program with installation of Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology. Chief physicians for arrhythmia treatment, Dr. Chen Ke and Dr. Song Weifeng, successfully performed their first robotic cardiac ablation procedure, treating a patient who suffered from a complex ventricular arrhythmia.



“I am very proud of our team for successfully completing our first robotic ablation procedure in under one hour, an effort that would have had added risk and taken much longer with traditional, manual methods,” said Fuwai Central China Cardiovascular Hospital Director of Arrhythmia, Professor Wang Xianqing. “Robotic Magnetic Navigation is the most advanced electrophysiology assisted catheter operating system in the world.”

Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest. Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common, minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Robotic cardiac ablation is performed using a soft magnetic catheter navigated inside the heart by a physician seated at a computer cockpit. The physician navigates the catheter using precise, robotically actuated magnets positioned on either side of the patient.

“Our new robotic electrophysiology program helps us achieve our mission of providing the safest and most effective treatment options for patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias,” said Hospital President, Professor Gao Chuanyu. “We are thrilled by the initial success and see cardiac ablation as just the beginning of the potential for robotically assisted interventional procedures with Stereotaxis technology.”

“We are delighted by the success of Fuwai Central China Cardiovascular Hospital,” said David Fischel, chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We applaud their leadership and look forward to supporting their continued efforts to help many more patients as they build a preeminent heart rhythm program.”

