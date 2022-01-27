Epec Thriving After 70 Years of Delivering Quality and Reliability

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This January marks another major milestone for Epec, LLC as it celebrates 70 years of delivering quality and reliability in the electronics manufacturing industry. As the oldest printed circuit board company in North America, Epec has proven once again why it is one of the top industry leaders in custom build-to-print electronics.

Based in New Bedford, Mass., Epec has consistently been recognized for its industry leadership, receiving awards from customers, organizations, and publications. In the past two years, Epec also demonstrated that its world-class logistics and supply chain operations continue to deliver for customers even during the most difficult times. Over the past 70 years, the electronics manufacturing industry has changed dramatically. As the industry continues to adapt to evolving demands and technology, Epec is at the forefront of innovation with the expertise and agility to move at the speed of today's businesses.

Ed McMahon, CEO of Epec, commented: "We are extremely pleased to announce that our company is turning 70 years old. When I purchased Epec back in the early 2000s, I never could have imagined the growth that our team has been able to achieve."

In 2021, Epec had a record year in sales, considering all the hardships the manufacturing industry had seen over the past couple of years. From tariffs to COVID-19 to the supply chain issues, Epec has kept its customers up to date with all these unforeseen developments and has proven to be the leader in their field.

"With our three latest acquisitions of Lavallee Machining, Metal Craft Machine, and NetVia Group, we are now able to provide our customers with not only additional machined parts, but also high reliability printed circuit boards manufactured in the heart of Texas," McMahon said.

As Epec continues to deliver quality and reliability with its product solutions to its wide array of customers around the globe, 2022 promises to be another fantastic year. With more than $2M invested in new equipment, new software to improve our efficiency, and new technologies in terms of both products and customer services, Epec has once again demonstrated its continued focus on making the customer first.

