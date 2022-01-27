Stop & Shop Earns Perfect Score for LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocery store for more than 100 years, has again earned the designation as a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the third year in a row.



The Corporate Equality Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Stop & Shop joins the ranks of more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. The East Coast supermarket chain’s efforts in satisfying CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

“Creating a space where LGBTQ+ associates and customers feel safe and supported is integral to our company’s success,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re incredibly proud to receive a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index once again this year.”

Stop & Shop’s support of the LGBTQ+ community is visible across its stores, support offices and communities. Stop & Shop offers an Associate Resource Group for LGBTQ+ associates and allies to further ensure the community is well-represented and supported across its operations. In 2021, this included $80,000 in donations to several LGBTQ+ organizations across Stop & Shop’s footprint such as The Door in New York City and the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition. Stop & Shop also held a virtual ‘pitch session’ this past year where LGBTQ-owned businesses and suppliers had the opportunity to pitch their products and services to merchandising teams to increase the number of LGBTQ-owned businesses on Stop & Shop shelves.

To view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/ce.

