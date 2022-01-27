Retail VR Uses Matterport Digital Twins to Improve Retail Operations and Merchandising

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Retail VR, a virtual reality and augmented reality platform, has enabled dramatic cost and time-savings for a variety of retail clients, from food to fashion brands, through the adoption of Matterport digital twins. Using Matterport Pro2 3D cameras and software development tools available to Matterport platform partners, Retail VR is enabling retailers around the world to collaborate with store employees and connect with visitors and customers using a shared digital version of each physical location.



“As the world continues to shift online, retailers must adapt with innovative, virtual shopping experiences,” said Adrien Zanelli, Co-Founder and Head of International Business Development for Retail VR. “Combining Matterport’s digital twins with our virtual and augmented reality platform will continue to unlock new efficiencies and cost savings for our clients, while also helping them meet their customers’ expectations for an immersive, online shopping experience.”

Digital twin adoption helps high fashion retailer cut carbon emissions

When luxury fashion buyers were unable to visit showrooms in Milan and Paris, Retail VR used Matterport Pro2 3D cameras to create digital twins of these locations for their retail customers, allowing them to provide high-definition 3D visuals and a realistic showroom experience for buyers to continue engaging remotely. With virtual access to showrooms, seasoned buyers can view a garment from any angle and zoom in for closer inspection of its seams or texture. Retail VR can also integrate a retail customer’s product catalog and layer on multimedia functions to enable sales representatives to click on Mattertags within the virtual showroom to see item specifications or show videos highlighting merchandise when clients show interest. Prior to having access to digital twins, buyers were required to travel to Europe from the U.S. or Asia to view new collections and place orders. In recent years, there has been a greater attention to environmental sustainability and net-zero initiatives. With just one virtual showroom for Kenzo, a fashion company based in Paris, Retail VR helped save 1,200 tons of carbon emissions by eliminating travel.

World’s largest cream and cheese manufacturer uses digital twins to streamline retail merchandising

To ensure shelves are stocked and organized correctly, supermarkets rely on accurate diagrams that indicate the placement of retail products on shelves, called planograms, from the brands they stock. Lactalis International, a multinational food manufacturer and Retail VR client, utilized Matterport digital twins to showcase its food packaging and provide accurate planograms in 3D to stockists, replacing sterile diagrams with an engaging 3D object. Its new, virtual approach to retail tagging helps Lactalis get faster buy-in from supermarkets for its proposed product assortment. Using Retail VR software in tandem with digital twins, product assortment options are generated instantly, reducing the number of meetings required from five to one and saving up to weeks of time.

“It is exciting to see the innovation such as Retail VR’s solutions being driven from our extensive and growing platform partner ecosystem,” said Conway Chen, Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. “Matterport digital twins have integrated seamlessly with the Retail VR platform to improve digital shopping experiences, drastically accelerating innovation and efficiency for its retail clients, which demonstrates the enormous value of Matterport digital twins.”

