GPOPlus+ Announces New Chief Operating Officer and Board Member Wayne Smeal

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced Wayne Smeal has joined GPOX as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a member of the board of directors.

Mr. Smeal began his career working for Fortune 500 companies, including McKesson, Armor Food’s, ConAgra, and Kellogg’s. Leaving the corporate world Mr. Smeal ventured into private companies with more than 30 years in owning, operating, and managing businesses in multiple industries including Health, Beauty, Nutrition, Hemp, & Real Estate as well as franchising. Mr. Smeal has a successful history developing management teams and growing successful companies.

Mr. Smeal developed an international scalable franchise model in the indoor tanning industry with a company he founded called Executive Tan, with over 200 locations sold, employing over 600 employees and contractors, and annual Gross revenue of more than $20,000,000. He grew Executive Tans from a single location in 1991 to the largest indoor tanning company in the U.S. and the third-largest in the world by 2002. He was recognized by Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2005 and featured in Success Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine where for 5 consecutive years Executive Tans appeared on the Top 500 Franchise Global Rankings. Mr. Smeal has first-hand experience in Franchising, National and International Corporate Expansion, building great Management Teams, and implementing Strategic Sales & Marketing ideas. He successfully exited from Executive Tan.

Prior to joining GPOX, Mr. Smeal was a pioneer in the CBD industry. He was a partner in and revamped the sales and operations of a company reorganizing numerous departments including restructuring the sales and marketing departments and successfully launched over 50 new CBD products throughout all 50 states and 7 countries. Mr. Smeal opened different divisions of the company which consisted of Private Label and White Label Divisions, Bulk Sales Division, Raw Materials Division, and Retail Sales Division.

“Wayne’s knowledge, expertise, and operational leadership are just the skill set we need to lead GPOX forward and position our company for long term growth,” said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, “Wayne has been charged with the responsibility to drive new product development, negotiate new distribution agreements in his role of COO while assisting with the expansion of our national sales efforts. Wayne will bring a focus and commitment to customer service while continuing to grow our core business and identifying new opportunities. Furthermore, he is managing our national sales team and runs our Florida sales office.”

GPOX plans to continue building on its success by launching new industry specific GPOs, expanding its offerings, growing the team, and launching new product lines.

“From my initial meetings with Brett and the GPOX team, I immediately realized we are building something extraordinarily special,” said Wayne Smeal. Mr. Smeal continued ”the unique business model of GPOX enables us to develop Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) around new and exciting industries which helps companies solve major problems (beyond purchasing) in these emerging markets.”

Mr. Smeal is also the acting Procurement Officer for HealthGPO and is overseeing all sales and distribution of COVID-19 tests .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

