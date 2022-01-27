L’Oréal Selects StayinFront TouchCG® to Accelerate Field Sales Performance

London, UK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront , a global provider of mobile, cloud-based retail execution solutions, announced today that L’Oréal, the world’s largest pure beauty company with well-known brands including L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Essie, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase and La Roche Posay has 36 beauty brands across all channels worldwide has deployed StayinFront TouchCG® to field teams across the MENA markets.

The StayinFront TouchCG ® platform for L’Oréal will enable field teams to efficiently complete tasks, verify compliance and record competitive activities. The field team will also be able to quickly identify trends, problems and opportunities and be able to monitor performance and set new actions in motion.

“Choosing StayinFront has enabled us to digitize our field force”, said Alex Sangyong CHO, Sales and Marketing IT Director L’Oréal North Asia & SAPMENA. “We look forward to using StayinFront TouchCG® for an efficient and streamlined retail execution process helping us achieve the perfect store.”

“Following on from our success at L’Oréal New Zealand , we are honoured to have been selected by L’Oréal MENA,” said Phillip Lau, Managing Director at StayinFront Singapore. “We look forward to delivering innovative technology that drives growth to help L’Oréal MENA, Know More, Do More and Sell More in every store visit”.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 82,600 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail, and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s sustainability commitment for 2021 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain. For more information: www.loreal.com .

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for Consumer Goods and Life Sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time, and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand-alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/