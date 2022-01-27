Athene Recognized on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced today it has been recognized for its workplace equality efforts by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI). CEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Athene joins the ranks of the 1,271 major businesses in the 2022 CEI.



The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

“We are proud of our continued designation on HRC’s CEI as a reflection of the steps we have taken to advance equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Kristi Kaye Burma, EVP Human Resources at Athene. “As our company grows, we look forward to strengthening our commitment and championing our diverse and talented workforce in new and innovative ways.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also how the CEI-rated companies with global operations are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score. In 2022, 842 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over the past 20 years. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

"Being inclusive is a business imperative," said Angela Jackson, SVP Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Athene. “Through our established policies and programs, we have made incredible strides toward an LGBTQ+ friendly workplace that allows all of our people to be supported and valued at work. And we will continue to foster this fundamental practice of inclusivity in the years to come.”

Athene’s full CEI Report can be found on the Human Rights Campaign website.

About Athene

Athene, a subsidiary of Apollo, is a leading retirement services company with total assets of $224.4 billion as of September 30, 2021, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Athene Media Contact:

Marcia Kent

Manager External Communications

+515-342-3918

mkent@athene.com