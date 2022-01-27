DentaQuest Earns 95/100 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Boston, MA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest, the leading oral health care company managing dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans, has received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (HRC CEI). Known as the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report objectively measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, the index ranks more than 1,000 major U.S. businesses.



The CEI survey assesses for detailed criteria under four pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families Supporting an inclusive culture Corporate social responsibility

Through its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, DentaQuest met the full criteria in the areas of non-discrimination policies, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. DentaQuest works to enable an inclusive workplace through education, events, and resources on LGBTQ+ issues and topics. DentaQuest is also a sponsor of Out & Equal, the premier organization working exclusively on LGBTQ+ workplace equality. And the DentaQuest Employee Resource Group UNITY, which aims to foster allyship and awareness with LGBTQIA internal and external stakeholders, maintains strong engagement.



“We are very proud to have scored 95 out of 100 in our first year participating in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index,” said Steve Pollock, president and CEO of DentaQuest. “DentaQuest is intentional about reflecting DEI in our everyday culture — leveraging our many differences to uncover opportunity, improve communication and ultimately help us achieve our mission. Inclusivity and ensuring everyone feels welcome is a core value at DentaQuest, and we will continue our efforts to ensure an equitable workplace for our LGBTQ+ colleagues.”



Together, participating employers provide these crucial protections to more than 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable health care benefits. DentaQuest, for example, has added transgender-inclusive benefits to all employee health plan options.



“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”



The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.