Konica Minolta Leads in Brand Loyalty for Fifteenth Consecutive Year

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received first place in Brand Loyalty in the Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index® (CLEI) for the fifteenth consecutive year. The win confirms that Konica Minolta best meets, or exceeds, customer expectations among all brands competing in the category.

Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes the annual syndicated study, which recognized Konica Minolta for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier” (multifunction printer) category. This year’s study revealed a radically widening gap between customer expectations and brand delivery, as well as an extraordinarily more emotional consumer decision-making process.

“Brand Keys’ research reveals a 47 percent net increase in buyer expectations to help build brand loyalty. Yet only 27 percent of brands within our industry are able to keep up,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “We are proud of the connection clients feel with us and remain committed to maintaining the trust they have placed in us throughout the years.”

Brand Keys’ 25th annual CLEI and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments, and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“The silver anniversary of the CLEI seemed an appropriate time to recognize brands consumers have consecutively rated number one when it comes to loyalty, and it is a testament to these brands’ abilities to meet their customers’ expectations and generate emotional engagement over sustained periods of time,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “Congratulations to Konica Minolta for the outstanding level of customer loyalty it has built and maintained, even during the most challenging of times.”

View the complete list of the Customer Loyalty Engagement Index’s 94 categories and highest-rated brands online.

About Konica Minolta

