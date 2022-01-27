HALO SECURES THE APPROVAL OF U.S. POSTAL SERVICE TO SHIP VAPING PRODUCTS NATION-WIDE

Tampa, FLA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Labs announces that Halo is now approved by the U.S. Postal Service to ship e-liquid and vaping products to compliant businesses through the brand’s Master Distributors; Syndicate Global Distribution and Halo Wholesale Direct. This approval allows both Syndicate Global Distribution and Halo Wholesale Direct to ship Halo products, categorized as Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), as a business and regulatory exception to the PACT Act (Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act). The original PACT Act (2009) was amended by Congress on December 27, 2020 to incorporate e-cigarettes and vaping products.

“This is a huge win for Halo and for all of our retail partners.”, said Kevin Dietz, Director of Halo Brand Sales. “Halo’s tobacco and menthol vape products are in-demand by adult consumers throughout the country, and we are excited to have USPS solidify the supply chain. Halo has been here from the start and has numerous ENDS products in the final stage required for FDA Authorization, furthering Halo’s commitment to remain America’s #1 tobacco-flavored e-liquid brand”.

Operating since 2009, Pure Laboratories (Pure Labs) is a state-of-the-art 110,000-sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution facility located in Gainesville, Florida. Nicopure Labs, a subsidiary of Pure Labs, is an industry-leading tobacco and menthol e-liquid manufacturer, globally recognized for the production of its American-made, award-winning vaporization products. With a 10,000-sq. ft. ISO 7 cleanroom, Pure Labs is synonymous with quality manufacturing. Pure Labs’ corporate headquarters are based in Tampa Florida, with additional operations located in Europe.

