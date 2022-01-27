Centricity Names Warranty Industry Veteran Ted Moorthy as President, Bolsters Company’s Depth in Global and Technological Leadership

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, the service and protection powerhouse, today named industry veteran Ted Satish Moorthy as President, transforming the company’s depth in global business leadership and adding to its combined 100+ years of executive-level warranty knowledge and expertise.

Moorthy most recently served as Senior Vice President and President of Lifecycle Services for Likewize, which offers comprehensive protection for tech devices. He was appointed the Executive Lead for constructing consumer-centric and innovative products and services across global markets for warranty and insurance.

Prior to Likewize, Moorthy served as Vice President and Global Business Head, Trade-in & Upgrade at Assurant. In that role, he operated a global business with diverse teams directing the technology, analytics, digital, marketing, and supply chain operations using a product-oriented approach. He also cemented relationships with key partners in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

"Throughout his career, Ted has remained focused on operational efficiencies, product marketing strategies, achieving high-level ROI, and multi-million dollar revenue increases,” said John A. Strong, Chairman and CEO, Bankers Financial Corporation, the corporate parent of Centricity. "I firmly believe the addition of Ted and his expertise puts us on an even quicker pace towards increasing growth and profitability.”

"I am excited about the opportunity to join the winning team at Centricity and build upon its recent successes as we move full steam together on growth,” said Moorthy. "Our primary focus remains delivering an exceptional customer experience and continuing to establish ourselves as a leader in warranty protection.”

Moorthy’s background is based in technology. He has a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pune, India.

More information about Centricity can be found at centricity.com.

