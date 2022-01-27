Primis Launches Industry-Leading AMP Video Player

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide (a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group), today announced the official launch of its new AMP (Accelerated Mobile Page) video player. The new unit follows the AMP framework for being very lightweight for super fast loads, often resulting in higher conversion rates and more traffic for publishers.

"Our new AMP player offers our full Video Discovery technology and includes float capabilities which can massively increase publishers' monetization and give visitors a better user experience,” said Dan Sharon, Product Manager at Primis. “We're always talking to our clients about products and services they need to improve their site, and support for AMP was coming up a lot."

The Primis video player is unique in that it is the only AMP offering in the market that offers float units which dramatically increases monetization capabilities. The video player also offers common AMP features such as autoplay, docking, looping, and several others.

Adopters of the Primis AMP video player will have access to the full Primis content catalog and its suite of monetization capabilities. Primis utilizes its advanced discovery engine to help match every video in real-time to its audience based on historical engagement data and contextual relevance.

“Simply put: AMP pages allow us to stop playing the guessing game with Google. We understand that these platforms want their users to be fully immersed in their domain. So instead of us building out our own pages for Google and then making sure they all fit their requirements of a search-worthy page, AMP does all the heavy lifting for us. And throughout this process on AMP we moved away from heavy ad unit monetization and into video player frameworks built for AMP so we didn’t have to sacrifice revenue for speed,” said Nish Patel, Founder of ClutchPoints.

About Primis:

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform which increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover high-quality video content.

The company’s video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 350M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don’t interact with.

In May 2021, Primis also launched Sellers.guide, a free resource that is shedding light on the AdTech supply chain. Sellers.guide is an automated tool that compares ads.txt files with sellers.json and provides simple and useful feedback.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.