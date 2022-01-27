CaptionCall Extends Audiology Scholarship Deadline

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service for hard-of-hearing people who need captions to use the telephone, announced a deadline extension for applications for its annual audiology scholarship. The new deadline to apply is Feb. 15. Now in its sixth year, the scholarship program supports audiology students in pursuing their educational goals.



“We are pleased to continue the CaptionCall scholarship program for audiology students,” said CaptionCall CEO Jorge Rodriguez. “We are committed to investing in the next generation of audiologists who will serve people experiencing hearing loss. Audiology services are an important piece of communication accessibility.”

To be eligible for the CaptionCall audiology scholarship, applicants must:

Be a current undergraduate student planning to pursue full-time graduate studies in audiology

Be a current graduate student in an audiology program

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a scale of 4.0



CaptionCall will select up to eight students to receive the scholarship. Recipients must enroll in a full-time graduate-level course of study in audiology at an accredited school in the United States.

“According to the National Institute on Deafness and Communication Disorders, more than 48 million Americans experience some form of hearing loss and, as a result, they often have difficulty maintaining social connections,” said audiologist Steve DeMari, who also serves as CaptionCall’s director of business development and education. “We look forward to supporting audiology students as they continue their education and service to the hard-of-hearing community.”

About CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations – and more from life.

CaptionCall is also committed to providing this essential service in a safe manner during the pandemic. Customers can choose self-guided, remotely guided, or in-person installation of phones by local CaptionCall representatives who follow current COVID-19 guidelines, including the wearing of masks. In addition, as many people with hearing loss read lips to better understand conversations, most CaptionCall representatives use clear plastic face masks.