Red River Bank Opens Newest Banking Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank opened its newest full-service banking center on January 26, 2022, at 1911 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana. This is Red River Bank’s first banking center in the Acadiana market and its 27th banking center in Louisiana.



Red River Bank Acadiana Market President Ben Smith has led efforts to develop Red River Bank’s presence in the Acadiana market since 2020, when the bank opened its combined loan and deposit production office (LPO/DPO) in the River Ranch development. This LPO/DPO will remain open to serve customers.

Regarding the newest banking center on Pinhook Road, Smith stated, “Our customers will enjoy the convenience of a full-service Red River Bank location near the intersection of Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom roads. The Red River Bank team is excited to meet individuals’ and business-owners’ needs, ranging from mortgage lending and traditional retail banking, to commercial banking and private banking. Our experienced bankers are more accessible than ever, offering great technology and the excellent personal service that Red River Bank is known for.”

Smith, along with Red River Bank Assistant Banking Center Manager Laurie Bajat and the rest of her team, will host a grand opening of the Pinhook Road location in the spring.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in Lafayette, Louisiana and New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; and Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.