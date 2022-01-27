Sodium Caseinate Market worth US$ 7.41 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sodium Caseinate Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 4.94 Bn in 2022. With surging demand for sodium caseinate across various industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the overall demand is anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2031, totalling a valuation of US$ 7.41 Bn by 2031.

According to the latest research from Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide sales of Sodium Caseinate Market will increase ~5% year-over-year to reach ~270 thousand tons in 2022, up from ~258 thousand tons in 2021.

Attribute Details Sodium Caseinate Market Estimated Size in 2022 US$ 4.94 Bn Sodium Caseinate Market Projected Size in 2031 US$ 7.41 Bn Sodium Caseinate Market Historical CAGR (2016-2021) 8.8% Sodium Caseinate Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2031) 4.6%

FMI analysts forecast the sodium caseinate market to grow at a value CAGR of ~4.6% through to 2029, driven by greater demand for functional or fortified foods along with the shift of high-protein trend from niche to mainstream. The analyst finds that the sheer volume of bakery consumption in recent years has largely contributed the increased sales of different types of protein, thereby potentially raising the demand for sodium caseinate.

Offering whipping and aeration stability to food emulsions, sodium caseinate has garnered significant traction as a viable emulsifier or food additive in various sectors of F&B industry. However, the launch of animal-free emulsifiers in line with emerging trends of veganism and increasing awareness regarding the impact of food production, especially for animal-based products, on environment will represent a potential threat for the market players.

Sales of Food Grade Sodium Caseinate to Ramp up in 2021

According to the FMI analyst, the consumption of food grade sodium caseinate, especially for dairy, frozen foods, and bakery & confectionery products, continue to influence the growth strategies of the market players, as the category accounted for three-fourth share of the market in 2018.

To tap into opportunities in different end-use industries, ranging from cosmetics to chemical, manufacturers are focused on increasing the production of industrial grade sodium caseinate, which is likely to represent ~5% increase in sales in 2022.

“Sodium caseinate worth ~US$ 480 million were sold as food additive in 2021, while its application as emulsifier is likely to result in increased market share in the foreseeable future,” said the FMI analyst. “As today’s consumers move towards highly nutrient products which support weight management and counteract the risk of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, F&B manufacturers are increasingly demanding for sodium caseinate as an ideal fat free stabilizer for wide range of products.”

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Historical Data Available for 2016-2021 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia,

Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain,

Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey

and South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled Israel Chemicals Ltd

AGROCOMPLEX Sp. z o.o.

Lactoprot Deutschland Gmbh

Erie Foods International Inc.

Charotar Casein Company

AMCO Proteins

Avani Food Products

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Gansu Hua'an Biotechnology Group Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence,

DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

East Asia to Take Centre Stage in Sodium Caseinate Market

The FMI analyst forecasts that Europe and East Asia are neck and neck to acquire the leading position in sodium caseinate market. Rising consumer interest in the benefits of high quality ingredients in various food products is likely to offer greater opportunities for market players in East Asia. In 2021, the East Asia market for sodium caseinate market accounted for ~26% revenue to share, and is expected to record ~6% y-o-y growth in 2022.

In the global scenario, the sodium caseinate market shows a high level of fragmentation, with a number of global players collectively accounting for 20-25% share. The emergence of large number of local consumers catering to domestic end users has resulted into contracted profit margins of the international players. Establishing strong relationship to distribution channel partners and strengthening manufacturing facilities continue to key focal points of the manufactures.

