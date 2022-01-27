Global Orthokeratology Market Size Will Reach USD 3,510.4 Million Mark By 2026, growing at a 6.1% CAGR: Facts & Factors

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Orthokeratology Market By Lens Type (Fluorosilicone Acrylate, Silicone Acrylate, Balafilcon, and Oprifocon A), By Application (Myopia, Presbyopia, Hyperopia, and Astigmatism), and By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Optometry Clinics, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Orthokeratology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2,100.4 Million and is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,510.4 Million by 2026.”

Report Overview:

Orthokeratology is a type of procedure, which uses specifically designed contact lenses to reshape the cornea outline temporarily to reduce near-sightedness or myopia. In addition, it is a sort of non-surgical process that offers the benefit of reduced risk compared to refractive surgery. Ortho-k lenses are also called overnight contact lenses or corneal reshaping contact lenses to correct or control myopia and lenses are prescribed to correct refractive errors generally hyperopia, myopia, and astigmatism.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/orthokeratology-market

Market Growth Dynamics

Increases the Demand for Orthokeratology Boost the Market Growth

The growth of the global orthokeratology market can be attributed to the rising incidences of myopia and high myopia all around the globe. The incidence of myopia and high myopia is escalating across the globe at a major rate and is the leading cause of visual impairment globally. Also, the longer use of laptops, tablets, and smartphones is causing digital eye strain resulting in eye damage permanently in kids and the young population. This increases the demand for orthokeratology ultimately, propelling the expansion of the global orthokeratology market.

On the other hand, the onset of microbial keratitis, the lack of compliance to lens care treatment, the poor assistance of practitioners and wearers, the improper fitting procedures, more time-consuming processes, the loss to routine follow-ups, and the high treatment expenditure are some aspects that will probably hamper the market development in the near future.

Market Key Players

Alpha Corporation

Bausch and Lomb Inc.

Art Optical Contact Lens Inc.

Autek China

Euclid Systems Corporation

Essilor International S.A.

E & E Optics

GP Specialists Inc.

Paragon Vision Sciences

Taiwan Macro Vision Corporation

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

TruForm Optics Inc.

Contex Inc.

MiracLens L.L.C.

Procornea

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What crucial factors are expected to drive the Global Orthokeratology Market?

What are the leading market trends disturbing the growth of the market?

Who are the key players in the Global Orthokeratology Market?

Which segments would drive the growth in the market during the forecast years?

What are the key opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are the consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global Orthokeratology Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Lens Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/orthokeratology-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 2,100.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 3,510.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Alpha Corporation, Bausch and Lomb Inc., Art Optical Contact Lens Inc., Autek China, Euclid Systems Corporation, Essilor International S.A., E & E Optics, GP Specialists Inc., Paragon Vision Sciences, Taiwan Macro Vision Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Lens Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Segmentation Analysis

The global orthokeratology market has been classified into lens type, application, and distribution channel.

On the basis of the type of lens type, the global orthokeratology market has been classified into fluorosilicone acrylate, silicone acrylate, balafilcon, and Oprifocon A.

Based on the application, the global orthokeratology market has been divided into myopia, presbyopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. In terms of distribution channel, the global orthokeratology market has been segmented into hospitals, optometry clinics, ophthalmology clinics, and others.

Myopia Expected to Account for the Largest Share Market Value by 2026

Myopia is predicted to continue to be a major driving force behind the demand for orthokeratology around the world. Myopia, which is expected to account for the largest proportion of the entire market value by 2026, will also present a significant amount of room for advancement.

Approximately one-third of 17-year-olds are myopic, according to the most recent Sydney Myopia Study. This is more than double the rate reported earlier by the Blue Mountain Eye Study, which was conducted more than a decade back.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/orthokeratology-market

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global orthokeratology market can be classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America is Predicted to Lead the Global Market

North America is leading the global orthokeratology market owing to key factors such as the rising demand for ophthalmologists and the quick growth of childhood myopia in this region. Also, the continued funding in support of the development of novel products in the treatment of opthalmological conditions is fuelling the regional market expansion. The Europe orthokeratology market is anticipated to grow at a considerable growth rate as a result of the increase in the burden of short-sightedness among the people.

Asia-Pacific is likely to develop at a higher growth rate in the forthcoming years. This is due to the continued use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets among kids and the young population, which is causing digital eyes to strain, leading to permanent eye damage. Moreover, the rising cases of individuals with refractive faults like hyperopia, myopia, etc. is also likely to boost the regional market in the near future.

Inquire before buying this Research Report - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/orthokeratology-market

Browse the full “Orthokeratology Market By Lens Type (Fluorosilicone Acrylate, Silicone Acrylate, Balafilcon, and Oprifocon A), By Application (Myopia, Presbyopia, Hyperopia, and Astigmatism), and By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Optometry Clinics, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/orthokeratology-market

This report segments the global orthokeratology market as follows:

By Lens Type Segment Analysis

Fluorosilicone Acrylate

Silicone Acrylate

Balafilcon

Oprifocon A

By Application Segment Analysis

Myopia

Presbyopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Optometry Clinics

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Insights from Primary Research

According to analysis, the orthokeratology market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.1% between 2021 and 2026.

The orthokeratology market was valued at around USD 2,100.4 Million in 2020 is expected to hit around USD 3,510.4 Million by 2026.

Based on the application segment, Myopia is expected leading revenue-generating segment during the forecast period.

As per region, North America is predicted to lead the global market.

Recent Industry Developments

Contamac released Optimum infinite high-oxygen gas permeable contact lenses in January 2019.

In March 2019, Alcon acquired PowerVision, Inc., a US-based medical equipment developer. The business may now focus on creating a fluid-based corneal lens surgery. This will boost the company's overall engagement.

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Orthokeratology Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/orthokeratology-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Wearable Artificial Kidney Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/wearable-artificial-kidney-market-report

Pain Management Therapeutics Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pain-management-therapeutics-market

Blood and Blood Components Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-and-blood-components-market

Skin and Wound Disinfection Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/skin-and-wound-disinfection-market-report

Ankle Splints Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ankle-splints-market-report

Semantic Knowledge Discovery Software Market: https://www.techyounme.com/semantic-knowledge-discovery-software-market-lucrative-opportunities-across-globe/

Browse All Other Healthcare Industry Research Reports from Facts & Factors – https://www.fnfresearch.com/category/healthcare

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com