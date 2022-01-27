Iceland Seafood International hf: Glen Mathews appointed as Managing Director of Iceland Seafood UK

As announced on November 18th 2021, changes were made to strengthen the local management team of IS UK to address the business complexities, the increased retail exposure and harvest the upcoming growth of the business. Reynir Jonsson, the Group CFO stepped in as an interim Managing Director and at the same time it was announced that Glen Mathews would be joining the business at end of February 2022. Iceland Seafood has now appointed Glen as Managing Director of IS UK from the end of February this year.



Glen Mathews has over 30 years of experience in the seafood processing sector. He was previously in the position of Production Director of Hilton Seafood (formerly Icelandic Seachill) for 20 years, managing 3 factories with over 1,400 employees.

For more information:

Iceland Seafood International hf.

http://www.icelandseafood.com/Investors