Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of RTX A/S

Nørresundby, Denmark, 27 January 2022



Today, 27 January 2022, RTX A/S held its Annual General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted:

The annual report for the financial year 2020/21 was adopted (item 2).

The suggestion not to distribute any dividend for the financial year 2020/21 was approved (item 3).

Peter Thostrup, Jesper Mailind, Lars Christian Tofft and Henrik Schimmell, were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term and Ellen Andersen and Katja Millard were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term (item 4).

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditor (item 5).

The Remuneration Report for 2020/21 was approved in the advisory vote (item 6).

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted: Reduction of the company’s share capital through annulment of 175,000 treasury shares acquired through share buy-back programmes (item 7.1). Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations (item 7.2).



As shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the share capital did not vote at the AGM, an extraordinary general meeting will be called to put item 7.1 to the vote once more for final adoption by the general assembly.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors immediately after the AGM, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Peter Thostrup as Chair and Jesper Mailind as Deputy Chair of the board. Further, Henrik Schimmell was selected as Chair of the Audit Committee with Peter Thostrup and Jesper Mailind as members of the Audit Committee. Peter Thostrup and Jesper Mailind were selected as members of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00.

