Redi-Data Digital® Launch Brings High Quality Healthcare Provider Data to LiveRamp

Fairfield, NJ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redi-Data, Inc., a leading provider of certified healthcare professional (HCP) email and postal lists, data services and direct marketing solutions announced the launch of Redi-Data Digital, its digital identity solution enabling marketers to reach the highly specialized HCP audience online. By making its high-quality HCP identity segments available for activation now on LiveRamp, marketers can target HCPs with precision and scale.

“Redi-Data launched this omnichannel solution to provide our clients with the same quality data, but now digitally, to enable them to further enhance HCP relationships, retention, and revenue,” said Michael San Inocencio, Director of Sales and Business Development of Redi-Data.

Redi-Data Digital links their offline database of over 9 million validated HCP records with LiveRamp’s identity graph, providing marketers with a people-based, omnidirectional view of their target audience to better create personalized experiences for them. Redi-Data Digital offers marketers over 500 automated segments, plus the ability to activate powerful custom segments by utilizing unique matching criteria such as demographics, psychographics, NPI#, 180-plus healthcare specialties, ICD-10 diagnoses and procedure codes, and CPT medical, surgical, and diagnostic procedure and service codes.

“Not only do we offer healthcare-related data, but we can also offer custom segments using our consumer database – activating more than 400 demographic attributes and psychographic data elements,” said San Inocencio. “Our clients have been asking for this and we are excited to now be able to bridge the gap between our offline and online HCP identification, maximizing clients targeted reach and return on investment.”

LiveRamp is a leading data connectivity platform with the goal of providing privacy conscious solutions that advertisers could use to enhance customer experience while improving their own business outcomes.

About Redi-Data

Redi-Data, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare professional, consumer, and business postal and email lists. As an official database licensee of several leading professional associations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), Redi-Data provides physician information from the most trusted names in medical marketing. Clients across varying industries use Redi-Data's high-quality lists, data services, and turn-key marketing solutions to reach their target audience with better data resulting in better outcomes and affordability. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Redi-Data has sales offices in Berlin, NJ and Sunrise, FL. To learn more, visit https://www.redidata.com/redi-data-digital/

