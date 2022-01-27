Perceptive Solutions Integrates With Epic, Joins Epic App Orchard Marketplace

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptive Solutions, Inc., developer of WoundZoom Digital Wound Management, today announced its integration partnership with Epic and the availability of WoundZoom in the Epic App Orchard marketplace. The purpose of this partnership is to provide a seamless exchange of wound care data between WoundZoom and a facility's Epic EHR system.

Perceptive Solutions joins the Epic App Orchard as a trusted integration partner so our customers can leverage the benefits of WoundZoom while eliminating additional steps in their workflow. Data captured using WoundZoom at the bedside, such as precise wound measurements, images, and clinical assessments automatically sync to patients' charts, creating a more efficient workflow and a complete patient record in the EHR.

"Our innovative digital wound management solution enables clinicians to spend more time with patients through automated charting, wound imaging and elimination of the manual measurement process. We are excited to provide accessibility of WoundZoom to hundreds of healthcare organizations using EPIC," said Mark Lacerte, President of Perceptive Solutions. "The technology integration through Epic's certification process enables seamless and efficient data flow from our solution into Epic's clinical charts. This enables healthcare facilities to more efficiently share valuable wound care data between both clinical and administrative team members within their EHR."

About Perceptive Solutions

Perceptive Solutions modernizes the practice of wound care with technology-enabled systems designed to increase clinical efficiency, improve care quality, and mitigate risk. Integrating smoothly with your EHR, WoundZoom utilizes the latest AI and imaging technology to capture accurate wound images and measurements from your smart device, automatically prompt and document appropriate actions, and create a continuous, standardized clinical record across shifts, floors, and facilities. For more information, visit https://perceptivesol.com.

