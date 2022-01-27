Asia-Pacific Generator Sales Market Flourishing—Projected to Reach Worth USD 10.9 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave

Delhi, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia-Pacific generator sales market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing demand for continuous power supply in commercial and industrial sectors of the region. Furthermore, the flourishing manufacturing and construction sectors in Asian countries are also propelling the market forward…

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Asia-Pacific generator sales market was worth USD 7.1 billion in 2021. According to the study, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, earning revenue of around USD 10.9 billion by the end of 2028. A growing demand for continuous power supply in commercial and industrial sectors, such as IT & telecom, healthcare, utilities & power generation, etc., can be attributed to the growth of the Asia-Pacific generator sales market. Furthermore, the development of the manufacturing and construction sectors in Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc., is another major factor driving the generator sales market. However, the growing trend toward greener energy sources has emerged as a major hindrance to market growth.

Asia-Pacific Generator Sales Market is Driven by Growing Construction Activities

The Asia-Pacific region has some of the fastest-growing economies in the world including India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, etc. These nations are significantly investing in construction activities to boost their infrastructural development. For instance, by September 2020, China had resumed construction on approximately 90% of its all ongoing key projects, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Southeast-Asia, a cluster of several fast-emerging economies has also registered increased construction activities in the recent years. In the last days of 2021, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved the construction of the eco-smart city projectby Lotte Group in Thu Thiem New Urban Area of Thu Duc city. Lotte Group is expected to invest USD 1.0 billion in the project.

Various other countries like South Korea, Australia, Japan, India, and others have approved various construction projects recently to support the development of infrastructure in the country. Generators are employed at construction sites to provide reliable and portable power which is used to provide motive power to various construction machinery such as hand drill, chain saw, air compressors, etc. These also act as an important source of electricity at construction sites. As countries look to develop infrastructure for smart cities and other services, the construction activities are expected to increase even more in the coming years. Therefore, owing to all these factors, the generator sales market is gaining significant traction in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific Generator Sales Market - By End User

Based on end-users, the Asia-Pacific generator sales market is grouped into industrial, commercial, and residential segments. Among these, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a manufacturing hub worldwide. In addition, the ongoing construction activities for infrastructural development are also increasing the demand for a continuous power supply, which is driving the growth of generator sales. On the other hand, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period since countries such as India and South Korea are significantly investing in their service sector.





Asia-Pacific Generator Sales Market - By Application

Based on applications, the Asia-Pacific generator sales market is grouped into standby, prime & continuous, and peak shaving segments. The standby power generators segment holds the largest market share. Generators of this type provide backup power in the event of a power outage. Additionally, there is a high demand for standby power generators in India due to the frequent power outages in different parts of the country caused by overloading. Furthermore, due to its widespread use on construction and mining sites, the prime and continuous segment also holds a substantial share of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Generator Sales Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the Asia-Pacific generator sales market. As the countries had to impose a lockdown to mitigate the virus spread, the operations of the major end-users of generators, including manufacturing, construction, mining, marine, etc., were halted. This resulted in a sharp decline in the sales of generators across the Asia-Pacific, incurring huge losses to the manufacturers. The sales declined as manufacturing and construction activities went down in 2020 owing to non-availability of labor, lockdown restriction, difficulties in raw material procurement, and severe second wave of the COVID-19. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy consumption accounted for 27% of the entire energy consumption in ASEAN, China and India in 2018. As countries announced lockdown, the demand for energy went down drastically as companies shifted to work from home and offices closed, leading to reduced demand for generators in the region.

The sales of generators picked up in 2021 as countries like China and India faced energy crunch. China issued orders to manufacturers in various regions to reduce their operating capacity amid worsening energy crisis in during October-November 2021. Indonesia, world’s fourth largest coal producer, has announced temporary ban on coal exports to ease the worsening energy crisis the country. With growing demand for energy, the demand for generators is expected to go up and support the recovery of the Asia-Pacific generator sales market.

Asia-Pacific Generator Sales Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific generator sales market is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China dominates the Asia-Pacific generator sales market. However, India is also emerging as a potential market for generator sales. India is among the fastest-growing economies in the world and is significantly investing in infrastructural development, which in turn is driving the growth of the country’s generator sales market. Moreover, due to frequent power cuts, the demand for generator sales is surging in the commercial and industrial facilities of the country to ensure the smooth flow of the operations.

Asia-Pacific Generator Sales Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players in the Asia-Pacific generator sales market are Cummins Inc., Doosan Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd, Caterpillar Inc, Kohler Co., ABB Ltd., Generac Power Systems, Weichai Group, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented and consolidated due to the presence of multinational conglomerates as well as regional industry players. The market participants offer and launch a wide range of generators with different power ratings to match the needs of various end-users. They also significantly invest in research and development activities to improve their offerings in the competitive market. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Recent Development

In January 2022, Honda announced its plans to begin sales of an all-new EU32i portable generator. The new generator is equipped with a newly designed dedicated engine with a maximum output of 3.2kVA. The generator features Honda’s original sine wave inverter technology and can provide a stable supply of high-quality electrical output with smooth waveform, which makes it compatible with precision instruments that require high-quality electricity.

In January 2022, General Motors announced its plans to manufacture mobile power generators using its Hydrotec-branded hydrogen fuel cells. The company is aiming to replace polluting gas- and diesel-powered generators with zero-emission hydrogen-powered ones. The company is aiming to provide these generators in several sizes and capacities with power output ranging from 60kW to 600kW.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Asia-Pacific generator sales market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the Asia-Pacific generator sales market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific Product Service/Segmentation By Fuel Type, By Power Rating, By Application, By End-User, By Region Key Players Cummins Inc., Doosan Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., Caterpillar Inc, Kohler Co., ABB Ltd., Generac Power Systems, Weichai Group, and other prominent players.

