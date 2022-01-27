Corel Drives Transformation with New Executive Team: Scott Day, Former PayPal, OpenTable & Airbnb Exec, Joins as Chief People Officer

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation today announced that Scott Day has joined the company as Chief People Officer, heading up the company’s global people (HR) operations worldwide. Scott brings executive experience from companies including PayPal, OpenTable, and Airbnb, and is known for his uniquely personal leadership style and ability to create highly engaged teams and organizations that put people first.



Scott is the latest addition to Corel’s executive team as the company serves the next generation of knowledge workers, including more than 50% of the Fortune 100, with innovations ideally suited to driving the new world of remote work. Christa Quarles joined Corel as CEO in Q4 2020, ushering in an unprecedented chapter of transformation as the company reimagines its business and products with a focus on customer experience, innovation, and growth. Acquired by KKR in 2019, Corel offers leading software brands – including Parallels®, CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, and WinZip® – that empower millions of customers to stay productive and connected in an era of rapid change.

“Just over a year ago, I came to Corel because I saw a company with remarkable products, loyal customers, and incredible potential. Beloved brands, global growth, and a proven track record of M&A – all delivered by talented employees hungry to take this highly successful and profitable business to the next stage,” said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel. “With our people at the center of everything we do, and customer experience as our north star, I’m thrilled to have Scott on my team again. His passion for creating people-first cultures will play a foundational role in driving organizational change and defining what it means to work at Corel.”

"Having worked with Christa before, I have experienced firsthand her unique ability to transform organizations in virtually every way – whether it’s the products they innovate, their connections with customers, or most importantly, the loyalty she builds with her teams,” said Scott Day, Chief People Officer at Corel. “Christa and I share a passion for creating working environments that promote psychological safety, inclusivity, and trust. We believe that greatness is achieved when each employee feels personally empowered to move our business forward, and the ultimate measures of success are outcomes and results. This company is on a remarkable journey, and I am very excited to be part of the team that’s making it a reality.”

Over the last year, Corel has added new executive team members to lead key areas, including sales, marketing (GTM), research and development (R&D), legal, and people. The company is on a path to transformation with a focus on three key objectives. 1) Strategy that emphasizes growth, both organic and through strategic M&A; 2) product innovation that doubles down on recurring customer relationships, subscription, and the cloud; and 3) a shared sense of purpose and culture with a renewed brand promise, and a unique and celebrated work environment that puts people first.

Biography: Scott Day, Chief People Officer

As Corel’s Chief People Officer, Scott Day’s people-first philosophy emphasizes the power of flexibility and connection to build supportive and high performing teams. With nearly a decade of executive leadership experience, Scott has a demonstrated passion for driving organizational change, shaping culture, and delivering business results in fast-paced, collaborative environments.

Scott joined Corel from PayPal where he served as VP of Human Resources, Global Product Development & Sales, and led a center of excellence focused on enterprise people analytics, change management, and organizational design. As OpenTable’s Senior VP of People and Culture, Scott played an integral role in scaling the company’s people strategy globally, and was responsible for talent acquisition, rewards programs, learning and development opportunities, and HR information systems. Previously, he held the roles of Head of Global Talent Strategy, Talent Operations, and Business Partners at Airbnb and VP of Human Resources at Yahoo. Scott proudly served as an Officer in the US Marine Corps, and credits much of his unique leadership approach to his time in the military, honoring the importance of trust, duty, and communication throughout his career.

Scott has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Virginia Military Institute and an MBA from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. He currently serves as an Advisor to Twic, an employee wellness solution provider, and PeopleTech Partners, a network of business leaders that provide advisory insights to early-stage companies focusing on new and disruptive people technologies. He lives in San Mateo, California with his wife, three sons, and two French Bulldogs.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels, and WinZip – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

